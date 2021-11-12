Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SBTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 321,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $63.41.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
