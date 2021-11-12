Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SBTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 321,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

