Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 238666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

