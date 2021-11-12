Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMT. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SMT opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The company has a market cap of C$336.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.35.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.07 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

