Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.35

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $26.76. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 41,852 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

