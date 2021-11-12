Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMEGF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

