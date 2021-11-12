Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 6,073 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $167,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $46,767.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $59,048.61.

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $26.00 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.