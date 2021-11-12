SHPING Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $67,522.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,185,528 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

