Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLG. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 281.70 ($3.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 275.30 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.88.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

