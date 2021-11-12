Shore Capital Reaffirms “Coverage Pending” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Shore Capital restated their coverage pending rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

