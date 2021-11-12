Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,605.00 and last traded at $1,599.42. Approximately 79,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,238,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,490.34.
SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.
The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,447.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,404.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,921,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.