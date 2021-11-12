Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,605.00 and last traded at $1,599.42. Approximately 79,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,238,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,490.34.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,447.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,404.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,921,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

