Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $364,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $113,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

