Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $81.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.44.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. 9,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,719. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

