Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SHERF stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

