Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shares of SCL stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,823. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.75 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

