Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 5.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80. 13,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 918,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The business had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $4,932,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $839,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

