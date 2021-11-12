Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.2873 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

