Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after buying an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

