ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.