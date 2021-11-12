ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,593. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $679.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.83. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

