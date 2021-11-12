Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.