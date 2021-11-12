Semux Market Cap Achieves $81,474.29 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Semux has a market cap of $81,474.29 and approximately $359.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00077405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008987 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007567 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005361 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

