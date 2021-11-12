Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $29,573.88 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ravi Naik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Ravi Naik purchased 201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.28 per share, with a total value of $16,337.28.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.