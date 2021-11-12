Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.38 ($87.50).

ETR G24 opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.28. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($86.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.31.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

