Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.84 ($73.93). The company had a trading volume of 114,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.27 and a 200 day moving average of €67.31.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.