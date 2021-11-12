Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.50 Price Target at Barclays

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €65.50 ($77.06) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.00 ($87.06).

ETR G24 traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €62.84 ($73.93). 114,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.27 and its 200-day moving average is €67.31.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

