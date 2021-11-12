Scotiabank Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.75

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

TSE NPI traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 123,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

