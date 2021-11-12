Scotiabank Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock opened at $149.07 on Thursday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.