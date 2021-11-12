Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$122.50

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

