Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$65.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.