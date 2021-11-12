SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.63 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SciPlay by 3.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

