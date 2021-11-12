Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $88.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

