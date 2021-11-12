Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 168,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,057. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

