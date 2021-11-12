Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,057. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.