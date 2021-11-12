Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 13,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,311. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

