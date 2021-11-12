Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $382,000 Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

