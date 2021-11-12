Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter.

PBH opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

