Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $360,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,938 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.90.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.