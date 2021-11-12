Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $63.30 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.