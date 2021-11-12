Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.