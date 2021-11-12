Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 28,899 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPCC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III alerts:

NYSE VPCC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.