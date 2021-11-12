Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WSFS opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

