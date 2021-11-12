Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

