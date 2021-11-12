Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Midwest worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

