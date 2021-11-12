Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Midwest worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midwest alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.