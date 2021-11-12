Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.