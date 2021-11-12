Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,200 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,591,000. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $12,597,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,433 shares of company stock worth $711,797. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

