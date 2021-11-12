Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.74 ($9.10).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.72 ($9.08) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.88 and a 200 day moving average of €7.33.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

