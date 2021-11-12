Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 935.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

ARKK stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.