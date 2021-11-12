Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 935.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

ARKK stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

