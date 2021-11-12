Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

