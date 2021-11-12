Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 9,984 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $178.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

